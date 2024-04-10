Burakovsky scored a power-play goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Coyotes.

Burakovsky's had a year to forget, but his tally Tuesday was his career-high fifth power-play goal in a season. The 29-year-old is up to seven tallies, 16 points (nine on the power play), 79 shots on net and a minus-12 rating through 44 appearances. Burakovsky will likely continue to see top-six minutes to close out the campaign. He's definitely worth a look as a streaming target Thursday versus the Sharks.