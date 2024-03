Burakovsky scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Both of Burakovsky's points came on third-period power plays. This snapped a five-game point drought for the winger, who has seen his ice time slip amid inconsistent scoring. The 29-year-old is at five goals, 14 points, 71 shots on net and a minus-11 rating over 39 appearances this season.