Burakovsky scored a power-play goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Kings.

Burakovsky got the Kraken on the board in the third period, but they weren't able to mount a serious comeback. The winger has three power-play points over the last four contests, but that's all of his offense over his last nine outings. For the season, he's produced six goals, 15 points, 76 shots on net and a minus-14 rating through 42 appearances in a middle-six role.