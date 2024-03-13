Burakovsky scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Burakovsky converted on a drop-pass from Jared McCann in the second period. This was Burakovsky's second goal in the last three games, and he has five points over his last eight outings. The winger has battled injuries and ineffectiveness, but it appears he's starting to salvage his campaign down the stretch. The 29-year-old has three goals, 11 points, 49 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 31 contests overall.