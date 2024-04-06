Schwartz logged an assist and two hits in Friday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

Schwartz has two goals and four assists over nine contests since he returned from an upper-body injury. The 31-year-old winger set up the second of Shane Wright's two goals in the game. Schwartz has 29 points, 108 shots on net, 42 hits and a minus-12 rating over 56 appearances this season. Injuries again played a role in keeping him off the ice, which will cause him to miss the 40-point mark for the third time in four years.