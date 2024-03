Schwartz notched an assist and two hits in Friday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

Schwartz has a goal and an assist over two games since he returned from an upper-body injury. The winger is up to 25 points, 99 shots on net, 38 hits and a minus-11 rating through 49 contests overall. He can provide solid secondary scoring from a second-line role, giving him some appeal as a depth winger in fantasy.