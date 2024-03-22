Schwartz scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Schwartz returned from a four-game absence and was the only Kraken player to put a puck past Vegas goalie Logan Thompson. The winger tipped in a Ryker Evans shot in the third period to tie the game at 1-1. Schwartz has 12 goals, 24 points (nine on the power play), 98 shots on net, 37 hits, 20 PIM and a minus-12 rating through 48 appearances. He should see top-six minutes and serve as a net-front option on the power play if he can stay healthy over the rest of the season.