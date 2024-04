Schwartz recorded an assist in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Coyotes.

Schwartz helped out on linemate Shane Wright's first-period tally. With four helpers over four games in March, Schwartz is finding some success late in the season. The veteran winger has 30 points, 108 shots on net, 42 hits and a minus-11 rating through 57 contests overall, playing primarily on the second line when healthy.