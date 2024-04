Schwartz notched two assists and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Schwartz earned his first multi-point effort since Jan. 9. He helped out on goals by Shane Wright and Jared McCann in this contest. Schwartz has five points over seven outings since he returned from an upper-body injury. The winger is at 28 points, 108 shots on net, 40 hits and a minus-12 rating through 54 contests overall.