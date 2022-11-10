Oleksiak (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, Scott Malone of Root Sports reports.
Oleksiak will now be required to miss at least a week after sustaining an injury Tuesday versus the Predators. With the Kraken's light upcoming schedule, he could be back as soon as next Thursday versus the Rangers. Cale Fleury is expected to join the lineup in place of Oleksiak.
