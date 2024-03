Oleksiak logged an assist, two hits and two PIM in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Canadiens.

Oleksiak snapped a seven-game point drought with the helper. The 31-year-old defenseman is up to 11 points, 96 shots on net, 104 hits, 153 blocked shots, 35 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 70 appearances. While his offense is lower than it's been in four years, he's still seeing second-pairing minutes as a shutdown defender.