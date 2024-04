Oleksiak recorded an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Coyotes.

Oleksiak snapped a four-game dry spell when he set up Will Borgen's third-period tally. The 31-year-old Oleksiak has had a mediocre year on offense with 14 points through 77 contests, but he's on track to avoid missing a game for the first time in his career. The blueliner has added 104 shots on net, 165 blocked shots, 107 hits, 37 PIM and a minus-2 rating in a second-pairing role.