Oleksiak recorded an assist, a plus-2 rating and four blocked shots in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Wild.

Oleksiak earned five assists over the final 13 games of the campaign. The 31-year-old played in every game of the season for the first time in his career, but he had just 15 points to go with 177 blocked shots, 110 hits and 108 shots on net. Oleksiak is signed for two more seasons and will continue to be a significant part of the Kraken's top four with a focus on the defensive side of the ice.