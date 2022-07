Froden (lower body) signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Kraken on Wednesday.

Froden had one goal in seven games with the Bruins and another 34 points in 49 contests with AHL Providence. The winger's two-way deal indicates he may start with AHL Coachella Valley this year, though he'll likely have a chance to make the Kraken's Opening Night roster in training camp.