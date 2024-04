Daccord stopped 24 of 27 St. Louis shots during Sunday's 4-1 loss.

That's three straight losses for the 27-year-old netminder. With 45 starts and 49 appearances, Daccord performed admirably during his first season of heavy usage. He'd previously appeared in 19 total games across four campaigns. This season, he gathered 18 wins with three shutouts and a .916 save percentage. At a minimum, he should challenge for the starting job next year.