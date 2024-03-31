Daccord stopped 27 of 29 shots in Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Stars. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Daccord had a shutout in his last start, but he was on the other side this time as the Kraken couldn't solve the Stars' defense or Jake Oettinger. This was Daccord's fourth regulation loss in his last seven outings. The 27-year-old dropped to 18-16-11 with a 2.42 GAA and a .918 save percentage through 47 appearances. The Kraken had a three-game road trip through California up next, beginning Monday in San Jose.