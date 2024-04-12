Daccord stopped 20 of 23 shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Sharks.

The Kraken tilted the ice toward the Sharks' zone, but Devin Cooley was sharp in stopping 49 of their 50 shots on goal. This was Daccord's first start in April, but he has just two wins over nine outings since the beginning of March. He's now at 18-17-11 with a 2.43 GAA and a .917 save percentage through 48 appearances this season. The Kraken have a back-to-back in Dallas on Saturday and in St. Louis on Sunday, so Philipp Grubauer and Daccord should split the next two games.