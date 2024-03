Daccord will guard the home net Saturday against the Stars, Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network reports.

Daccord is coming off a 12-save shutout win against Anaheim on Tuesday. The 27-year-old netminder is 18-15-11 with a .917 save percentage and 2.42 GAA this season while ceding playing time to Philipp Grubauer of late. Daccord will have a tough task against a Dallas team averaging 3.65 goals per game, the second-best mark in the league.