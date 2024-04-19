Daccord made 21 saves in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Wild.

Most of the scoring came in the third period, as Daccord and Marc-Andre Fleury battled to a 1-1 tie through the first 40 minutes. Daccord ceded the starting role for the Kraken back to Philipp Grubauer after the All-Star break, but the 27-year-old netminder still put together a strong first full NHL campaign, posting a 19-18-11 record with a 2.46 GAA and .916 save percentage. Grubauer still has three years left on his contract with a $5.9 million AAV, but the younger and cheaper Daccord could push for the No. 1 job in camp next season.