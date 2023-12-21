Bellemare (lower body) is considered week-to-week, per Emerald City Hockey.
Bellemare was placed on injured reserve Tuesday after sustaining the injury Monday versus the Stars. The 38-year-old will be out until after the holiday break, though it's possible his absence is longer than that.
