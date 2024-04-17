Bellemare notched an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.
Bellemare didn't see much playing time in recent weeks as the Kraken opted to turn to prospects until their home finale. He snapped a six-game point drought, a span that also included 10 healthy scratches, with his helper in Tuesday's loss. The 39-year-old center is at just seven points with 34 shots on net, 21 hits, 21 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 39 appearances this season.
