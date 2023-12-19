Bellemare (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site.
Bellemare won't be eligible to play in Seattle's next two games following his move to the IR list. He has picked up four goals, one assist, 25 shots on net and 17 blocked shots in 29 contests this campaign. Devin Shore will probably replace Bellemare in the lineup Wednesday against the Kings.
More News
-
Kraken's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Exits Monday's contest•
-
Kraken's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Goals in consecutive games•
-
Kraken's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Goal, assist in win•
-
Kraken's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Tallies in overtime loss•
-
Kraken's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Scores shortie•
-
Kraken's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Signs with Seattle•