Bellemare sustained a broken bone in his leg and will be out 4-6 weeks, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Bellemare was injured in Monday's game versus the Stars, and now he'll be out well into January. Devin Shore will likely take over as the main fourth-line center, while Kole Lind has received the first opportunity to step into the lineup in a bottom-six role.