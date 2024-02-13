Bellemare (leg) was activated from injured reserve Tuesday, Scott Malone of Root Sports reports.
Bellemare has missed the past 19 games after fracturing a bone in his leg but could return to the lineup Tuesday versus the Islanders. He has recorded four goals, one assist and 25 shots on net over 29 appearances this season.
