Bellemare notched an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

This was Bellemare's third straight game in the lineup. The Kraken's center depth was thinned out after Alexander Wennberg was traded to the Rangers, opening the door for Bellemare to reclaim his spot on the fourth line. The 39-year-old defensive center has six points, 27 shots on net, 20 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 32 appearances. While he's playing more, he's unlikely to generate enough offense to be considered in fantasy.