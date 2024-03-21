Dunn (upper body) didn't join the team for its two-game road trip. Coach Dave Hakstol told reporters Thursday, "No change in his status. His progress continues. He's at home continuing his rehab there," per Kate Shefte of The Seattle Times.

Dunn has already missed six games due to his upper-body issue and now finds himself on the shelf for another pair of contests. Before getting hurt, the 27-year-old blueliner was producing offensive with points in six of his last seven contests, registering three goals and three assists. Ryker Evans should continue to slot into the third pairing with Dunn on the shelf.