Dunn (upper body) is not expected to play Saturday against Nashville, Sound of Hockey reports.

Dunn is still considered day-to-day despite taking part in Saturday's morning skate. He will miss his fifth consecutive contest. Dunn has racked up 11 goals, 45 points, 58 PIM, 118 shots on net and 60 blocked shots across 57 appearances this campaign. Ryker Evans has been playing during Dunn's absence.