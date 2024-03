Dunn (upper body) remains day-to-day and won't play Tuesday against Anaheim, Kate Shefte of The Seattle Times reports.

Dunn will miss a 10th straight game Tuesday, but the fact that he's now considered day-to-day suggests he could be ready to return sooner rather than later. Justin Schultz will likely continue to skate on the No. 1 power-play unit until Dunn, who's racked up 45 points through 57 contests this season, is ready to return.