Dunn (upper body) won't play Tuesday versus Vegas, per Kate Shefte of The Seattle Times.

Dunn will miss his third consecutive contest despite taking part in the morning skate. He has amassed 11 goals, 45 points, 58 PIM, 118 shots on net, 60 blocked shots and 39 hits across 57 appearances this campaign. Ryker Evans will remain in the lineup versus the Golden Knights due to Dunn's absence.