Barre-Boulet scored twice and added an assist in AHL Syracuse's 8-1 rout of Toronto on Wednesday.

Coming off a season in which he led the QMJHL in scoring (116 points in 65 games) and was named league MVP, Barre-Boulet is now averaging more than a point-per-game (24 points in 22 games) in his first professional campaign. Signed by the Lightning as an undrafted free agent in March, Barre-Boulet is a high-end offensive talent with top-six potential if his smaller frame (5-foot-10, 170 pounds) can handle the constant rigors of the pro game.