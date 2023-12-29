Barre-Boulet was a healthy scratch Wednesday in a 3-2 loss to Florida.
His ice time had dropped to under eight minutes in the previous two contests, so it's not really a surprise. Barre-Boulet is an offensive-minded forward who is best suited on the wing in the top six, but the Bolts deploy him on line four. He needs opportunity to knock for him to unleash his potential.
