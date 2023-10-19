Barre-Boulet played 16:57 Tuesday in a 3-2 overtime loss to Buffalo. He had one shot and one minor penalty.

He skated on the top line with Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov, and while he didn't produce points, he also didn't look out of place. It's the kind of offensive opportunity that Barre-Boulet needs to prove he belongs in the NHL and not the AHL. Keep any eye on his progress.