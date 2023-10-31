Barre-Boulet provided a goal and an assist in Tampa Bay's 4-3 overtime loss to Seattle on Monday.

Barre-Boulet went from being on waivers Oct. 10 and only getting called back up from the AHL on Oct. 12 because Tyler Motte (upper body) was hurt in the season opener, to becoming one of the Lightning's hottest forwards. The 26-year-old is on a four-game scoring streak, contributing three goals and five points in that span. He served in a top-six role and on the first power-play unit Monday, finishing the contest with 15:24 of ice time. Although he'll have a very tough time maintaining that spot on the Lightning, Barre-Boulet did provide 24 goals and 84 points in 69 outings with AHL Syracuse last year, so while he's struggled to find his way in the NHL, he is capable of making an offensive impact under the right circumstances.