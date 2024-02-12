Barre-Boulet has dressed in just five of Tampa Bay's 15 games in 2024.
He has just two shots and three hits in those five contests, while skating limited ice time (6:31-11:50). Barre-Boulet is an undersized buzzsaw with offensive talent, but he needs lots of ice in a top-six situation to truly shine. He won't get that in Tampa Bay.
More News
-
Lightning's Alex Barre-Boulet: Scratched against Florida•
-
Lightning's Alex Barre-Boulet: Finds scoresheet in loss•
-
Lightning's Alex Barre-Boulet: Extends point streak to four games•
-
Lightning's Alex Barre-Boulet: Scores in second straight game•
-
Lightning's Alex Barre-Boulet: Skates on top line•
-
Lightning's Alex Barre-Boulet: Called up from AHL•