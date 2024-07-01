Barre-Boulet signed a one-year contract with the Canadiens on Monday.

The full financial details of Barre-Boulet's agreement weren't disclosed, but it's a one-way deal, so the 27-year-old will make the same amount regardless of whether he plays in the AHL or NHL. He had six goals and nine points across 36 regular-season outings with Tampa Bay in 2023-24. The Quebec native also provided four goals and 19 points in 23 regular-season appearances with AHL Syracuse. Barre-Boulet might make Montreal's roster out of training camp, but he'll probably be a frequent healthy scratch.