McElhinney will guard the home net in Sunday's game versus the Panthers, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
McElhinney has lost three straight starts, registering an .851 save percentage and a 3.68 GAA in that stretch. He often benefits from Tampa Bay's consistent offensive support. However, the Panthers are a tough draw, as they rank third in the league with 3.37 goals per game.
