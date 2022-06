Cernak (lower body) didn't finish Game 4 versus the Avalanche on Wednesday, per Bally Sports Florida.

Cernak blocked a shot from Nathan MacKinnon on a penalty kill in the second period. Cernak went to the locker room, but he was on the bench for the third period without logging a shift. The defenseman had an assist and 7:37 of ice time Wednesday, but his status is unclear heading into the Lightning's must-win Game 5 on Friday.