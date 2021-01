Cernak is considered day-to-day after sustaining an upper-body injury against Columbus on Saturday.

Fortunately for Cernak, Tuesday's matchup with Carolina was postponed which could give him extra time to get back to 100 percent before Thursday. In four games this season, the e23-year-old defenseman garnered one assist, eight shots and four blocks while averaging 16:32 of ice time. If Cernak can't play Thursday, it would likely mean an uptick in minutes for Cal Foote.