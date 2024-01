Cernak (undisclosed) did not finish Sunday's game versus the Canadiens, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Cernak was leveled on a hit by Josh Anderson in the second period. With Haydn Fleury (undisclosed) also leaving the game and Mikhail Sergachev (lower body) already injured, the Lightning are feeling the pinch on the blue line. It's unclear if Cernak will be available for Tuesday's game in Winnipeg -- the Lightning didn't provide an update after the contest.