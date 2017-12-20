Lightning's Jake Dotchin: Surprise absence Tuesday
Dotchin (undisclosed) wasn't on the ice for warmups and won't play in Tuesday's game against the Golden Knights, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Dotchin wasn't in the rotation during Tuesday's morning skate either, so this may have been planned to some extent. He's played just four games since returning from an undisclosed ailment, recording two assists and a plus-4 rating in that span. It's unclear if this is injury related, but regardless, Slater Koekkoek will likely slot into Dotchin's place.
