Sergachev (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, per CapFriendly.

Sergachev has been out since Dec. 21, and he'll finally land on injured reserve, presumably to give the Lightning an extra roster spot. The team is dealing with an injury crisis on the blue line, as Erik Cernak (upper body) and Haydn Fleury (hand) are also unavailable. Sergachev can be activated whenever he is available to play.