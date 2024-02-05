Chaffee was called up from AHL Syracuse on Monday.
Chaffee has generated one goal, one assist and seven hits in three outings with Tampa Bay this season. The 26-year-old forward also has 12 goals and 26 points over 36 AHL contests this campaign.
