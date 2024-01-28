Chaffee was reassigned to AHL Syracuse on Sunday.
Chaffee has played three games with the Lightning this season, tallying a goal and an assist. The 26-year-old winger will likely remain a depth option in the AHL if Tanner Jeannot (lower body) is able to return following the All-Star break.
