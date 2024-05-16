Chaffee agreed to terms on a two-year, $1.6 million contract with Tampa Bay on Thursday.

Chaffee's deal is a one-way contract, which should increase his chances of playing in more than 30 NHL games this upcoming season. During the 2023-24 campaign, the 26-year-old winger notched four goals on 27 shots, three assists and 88 hits while averaging 11:07 of ice time. Even with his new deal in hand, Chaffee is unlikely to challenge for more than a bottom-six role next year.