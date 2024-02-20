Chaffee scored a goal on two shots, levied five hits and added two PIM in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Senators.

Chaffee had gone seven games without a point entering Monday. The 26-year-old forward has three points over 10 appearances this season, primarily filling a bottom-six role. He's added 24 hits and 10 shots on net, but he's unlikely to score enough to draw fantasy interest.