Chaffee scored a goal on two shots, levied five hits and added two PIM in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Senators.
Chaffee had gone seven games without a point entering Monday. The 26-year-old forward has three points over 10 appearances this season, primarily filling a bottom-six role. He's added 24 hits and 10 shots on net, but he's unlikely to score enough to draw fantasy interest.
