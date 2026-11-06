Chaffee tallied a goal, placed three shots on net and dished out three hits in Thursday's 5-3 loss to Carolina.

Thursday's outing was a special one for Chaffee, as he not only recorded his first goal with the Islanders, but it was also his first NHL goal since April 28, 2025. The 28-year-old Chaffee was called up from AHL Hamilton on Oct. 19, and has contributed six shots on net and 13 hits over seven appearances. He should remain a regular contributor to the Isles' lineup for as long as Matias Maccelli (lower body) and Calum Ritchie (lower body) are on injured reserve.