Chaffee scored a goal in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

Chaffee has two goals and an assist over five outings in November. That's all of his offense through 11 contests this season. The 28-year-old forward has added 10 shots on net, 15 hits, 14 PIM and a minus-2 rating while filling a fourth-line role. Since he's played in 10 or more games, he would require waivers to be reassigned to AHL Hamilton. That's a decision that will likely come up once Calum Ritchie (lower body) is ready to return, which is still likely a couple of weeks away.