Lightning's Mitchell Chaffee: Sent back to AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chaffee has been reassigned to AHL Syracuse by the Lightning, the team announced Sunday.
Chaffee was recalled to play in the Lightning's regular-season finale against the Rangers, and he notched an assist for his first point of the season in his 11th game. The 28-year-old has been with AHL Syracuse for most of the season and has excelled, registering 57 points (24 goals, 33 assists) in 54 games.
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