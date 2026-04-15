Chaffee has been called up from AHL Syracuse on Wednesday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Chaffee has made 10 appearances with the Lightning this year, earning 24 hits, four blocked shots and four PIM while averaging 9:11 of ice time. He'll rejoin the NHL club ahead of Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Rangers, but he could head back to the minors afterward.