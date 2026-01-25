Chaffee scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Syracuse's 6-3 win over Utica on Saturday.

Chaffee's big game got him to a point-per-game pace for the Crunch this season. He's at 10 goals, 19 helpers, 70 shots on net and a minus-2 rating over 29 appearances. The 27-year-old forward could have a chance at a call-up if the injury to Gage Goncalves (undisclosed) is a long-term concern.